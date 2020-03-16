DGAP-DD: Axel Springer SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wiele

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Axel Springer SE


b) LEI

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005501357


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal by acceptance of the public delisting offer (cash offer) of Traviata B.V. from February 21, 2020


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
63.00 EUR 2844954.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
63.00 EUR 2844954.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
