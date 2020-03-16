DGAP-Ad-hoc: comdirect bank AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out





comdirect bank AG: Cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR 12.75 per share





16-March-2020





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Quickborn, 16 March 2020 - Today, COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt/Main, ("Commerzbank") has confirmed its request for transfer of minority shares from 26 February, which comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft ("comdirect") received on the same day, and has concretised this request by determining the cash compensation at an amount of EUR 12.75 per comdirect share (in conjunction with the transfer of shares of the minority shareholders as part of the merger squeeze-out (pursuant to section 62(1) and (5) of the German Transformation Act (UmwG) in conjunction with sections 327a et seqq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)).

The conclusion and notarisation of the merger agreement between comdirect and Commerzbank shall take place on 20 March 2020. The annual general meeting on 5 May 2020 shall resolve on the transfer of shares of comdirect"s minority shareholders to Commerzbank.

The effectiveness of the cash merger squeeze-out is still subject to the resolution by the comdirect general meeting and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial registers at the seats of Commerzbank and comdirect.

Contact:



Simone Glass,



Head of Investor Relations



+49 4106 704 1966, simone.glass@comdirect.de