Oldenburg, 16 March 2020. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) resolved in its meeting of today to propose to the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the preliminary unaudited figures for the 2019 business year, to raise the dividend to 2.00 euros per share entitled to a dividend (dividend for the 2018 business year: 1.95 euros).

Subsequent to the adoption of the audited accounts, a proposal for the appropriation of distributable profits shall be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a resolution to be taken on the appropriation of net retained profits. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 18 March 2020 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 10 June 2020, the proposed dividend of 2.00 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.9% on the basis of the 2019 year end share price of 105.80 euros. This is the eleventh dividend increase in succession and at the same time the highest dividend in the company"s history.

Notifying person: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting