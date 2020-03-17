DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 2.00 euros

2020. március 16., hétfő, 18:34





DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend


CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 2.00 euros


16-March-2020 / 18:34 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 2.00 euros




Oldenburg, 16 March 2020. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) resolved in its meeting of today to propose to the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the preliminary unaudited figures for the 2019 business year, to raise the dividend to 2.00 euros per share entitled to a dividend (dividend for the 2018 business year: 1.95 euros).



Subsequent to the adoption of the audited accounts, a proposal for the appropriation of distributable profits shall be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a resolution to be taken on the appropriation of net retained profits. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 18 March 2020 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 10 June 2020, the proposed dividend of 2.00 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.9% on the basis of the 2019 year end share price of 105.80 euros. This is the eleventh dividend increase in succession and at the same time the highest dividend in the company"s history.



Notifying person: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting










16-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)441 40 4-1
Fax: +49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
E-mail: IR@cewe.de
Internet: www.cewe.de
ISIN: DE0005403901
WKN: 540390
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 998489





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



998489  16-March-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=998489&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum