DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english

2020. március 16., hétfő, 19:02















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








16.03.2020 / 19:01




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
16.90 EUR 15970.5000 EUR
16.92 EUR 2622.6000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.90 EUR 18593.1000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



58019  16.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum