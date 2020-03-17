DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. március 17., kedd, 12:14







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: RIB Software SE







RIB Software SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








17.03.2020 / 12:14



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: RIB Software SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Vaihinger Str. 151
PLZ: 70567
Ort: Stuttgart
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

10.03.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 4,98 % 3,10 % 8,08 % 51.899.298
letzte Mitteilung 0,81 % 0,85 % 1,66 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z2XN6 0 2.582.203 0,00 % 4,98 %
Summe 2.582.203 4,98 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rücknahmerecht bei Wertpapierleihverträgen zu jeder Zeit zu jeder Zeit 764.970 1,47 %
    Summe 764.970 1,47 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
























Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Strukturiertes Handelsprodukt 29.10.2069 zu jeder Zeit Bar 1 0,0000 %
Equity Swap Vom05.03.2021bis07.02.2022 zu jeder Zeit Bar 844.477 1,63 %
      Summe 844.478 1,63 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





























































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 4,17 % % 5,45 %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE % % %
Morgan Stanley Europe SE % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Meldung wurde sowohl durch den Erwerb von stimmberechtigten Aktien als auch durch den Erwerb von
Instrumente, die zur gemeinsamen Beteiligung von Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (MSIP) und Morgan Stanley & Co. Stanley Europe SE (MSESE) überschreitet 5%. Infolgedessen wurde die Ausnahme für das Handelsbuch nicht auf die kombinierte Bestände von MSIP & MSESE angewendet.
 


Datum

16.03.2020














17.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




999247  17.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=999247&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum