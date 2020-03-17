DGAP-AFR: Verallia Deutschland AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Verallia Deutschland AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








17.03.2020 / 15:27



Hiermit gibt die Verallia Deutschland AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26.03.2020

Ort: http://de.verallia.com/investor-relations

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.07.2020

Ort: http://de.verallia.com/investor-relations













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Verallia Deutschland AG

Oberlandstraße

88410 Bad Wurzach

Deutschland
Internet: www.verallia.de





 
