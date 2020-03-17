DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Contract





KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD signs contracts in India





17-March-2020 / 15:55 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KHD signs contracts in India

Cologne, Germany, March 17, 2020 - Humboldt Wedag India Private Ltd. ("HW India"), New Delhi, India, and Humboldt Wedag GmbH ("HW GmbH"), Cologne, Germany, both being subsidiaries of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG ("KHD"), Cologne, have signed contracts with ACC Limited, a Group company of LafargeHolcim Ltd. The contract scope comprises an EP contract for the engineering, supply of equipment and supervisory services related to erection and commissioning of the raw meal grinding unit and the pyro line as well as the supply and installation of the E&I (Electrical & Instrumentation) package for the entire cement plant. The entire contract package is worth the equivalent of more than EUR 35 million.

The contracts will be booked as order intake as soon as the conditions to commence with the execution of all the work as specified in the contract are fulfilled.

Additional Information:



ISIN: DE0006578008



Securities identification number (WKN): 657800



Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG



Colonia-Allee 3



51067 Cologne, Germany

Contact:



KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG



Jürgen Luckas



Chief Financial Officer



Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107



E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com



Website: www.khd.com