DGAP-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD signs contracts in India
2020. március 17., kedd, 15:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Contract
KHD signs contracts in India
Cologne, Germany, March 17, 2020 - Humboldt Wedag India Private Ltd. ("HW India"), New Delhi, India, and Humboldt Wedag GmbH ("HW GmbH"), Cologne, Germany, both being subsidiaries of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG ("KHD"), Cologne, have signed contracts with ACC Limited, a Group company of LafargeHolcim Ltd. The contract scope comprises an EP contract for the engineering, supply of equipment and supervisory services related to erection and commissioning of the raw meal grinding unit and the pyro line as well as the supply and installation of the E&I (Electrical & Instrumentation) package for the entire cement plant. The entire contract package is worth the equivalent of more than EUR 35 million.
The contracts will be booked as order intake as soon as the conditions to commence with the execution of all the work as specified in the contract are fulfilled.
Additional Information:
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Colonia-Allee 3
|51067 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 6504 1107
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 6504 1209
|E-mail:
|juergen.luckas@khd.com
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006578008
|WKN:
|657800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|999463
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
999463 17-March-2020 CET/CEST
