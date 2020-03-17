DGAP-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD signs contracts in India

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Contract


KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD signs contracts in India


17-March-2020 / 15:55 CET/CEST


KHD signs contracts in India



Cologne, Germany, March 17, 2020 - Humboldt Wedag India Private Ltd. ("HW India"), New Delhi, India, and Humboldt Wedag GmbH ("HW GmbH"), Cologne, Germany, both being subsidiaries of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG ("KHD"), Cologne, have signed contracts with ACC Limited, a Group company of LafargeHolcim Ltd. The contract scope comprises an EP contract for the engineering, supply of equipment and supervisory services related to erection and commissioning of the raw meal grinding unit and the pyro line as well as the supply and installation of the E&I (Electrical & Instrumentation) package for the entire cement plant. The entire contract package is worth the equivalent of more than EUR 35 million.



The contracts will be booked as order intake as soon as the conditions to commence with the execution of all the work as specified in the contract are fulfilled.



Additional Information:

ISIN: DE0006578008

Securities identification number (WKN): 657800

Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Language: English
