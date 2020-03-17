DGAP-NVR: SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. március 17., kedd, 15:46
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
999515 17.03.2020
