DGAP-AFR: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG


Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








17.03.2020 / 17:48



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020

Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020

Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 13, 2020

Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 13, 2020

Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte













Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG

Gutenbergstrasse 30

70176 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.ww-ag.com





 
