Württembergische Lebensversicherung AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020

Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte













Language: English
Company: Württembergische Lebensversicherung AG

Gutenbergstr. 30

70176 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.ww-ag.com





 
