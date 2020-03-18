DGAP-AFR: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 02.04.2020

Ort: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.08.2020

Ort: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft

Wüstenrotstraße 1

71638 Ludwigsburg

Deutschland
Internet: -





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




999663  17.03.2020 



