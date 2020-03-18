DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset AG expects higher EBITDA for Fiscal Year 2019

Gigaset expects higher EBITDA for Fiscal Year 2019


Munich, March 17th, 2020 [17:31 pm] - Based on current information and assessments, the Executive Board of Gigaset AG today came to the conclusion that the forecast according to which EBITDA is expected to be at the previous year"s level in 2019 needs to be adjusted positively.



Despite consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 258 million (previous year: EUR 280.3 million), EBITDA is expected to increase to approximately EUR 28.5 million (previous year: EUR 22.1 million) according to preliminary, unaudited data. The EBITDA includes one-time special effects in the amount of approximately EUR 7 million. Consequently, the margin quality has improved compared to 2018, even without taking the special effects into account. As expected, the free cash flow improved significantly compared to the previous year to probably approximately EUR 1.2 million (previous year EUR -24.1 million).



Gigaset AG is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe"s market leader in DECT telephones and is likewise a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium and large enterprises.



Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).










