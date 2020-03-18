DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset AG expects higher EBITDA for Fiscal Year 2019
2020. március 17., kedd, 18:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Ad hoc Message
Gigaset expects higher EBITDA for Fiscal Year 2019
Despite consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 258 million (previous year: EUR 280.3 million), EBITDA is expected to increase to approximately EUR 28.5 million (previous year: EUR 22.1 million) according to preliminary, unaudited data. The EBITDA includes one-time special effects in the amount of approximately EUR 7 million. Consequently, the margin quality has improved compared to 2018, even without taking the special effects into account. As expected, the free cash flow improved significantly compared to the previous year to probably approximately EUR 1.2 million (previous year EUR -24.1 million).
Gigaset AG is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe"s market leader in DECT telephones and is likewise a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium and large enterprises.
Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5
|80636 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+89 444456 - 866
|Fax:
|+89 444456 - 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|999611
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
999611 17-March-2020 CET/CEST
