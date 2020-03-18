DGAP-Adhoc: Stabilus S.A.: Update of forecast for the 2020 fiscal year
2020. március 17., kedd, 18:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Stabilus S.A.: Update of forecast for the 2020 fiscal year
Luxembourg/Koblenz, March 17, 2020 - Against the background of the economic uncertainty associated with COVID-19 and the significant reduction in currently expected global light vehicle production in the 2020 fiscal year (ending September 30, 2020) by around 6 percent year-on-year, compared to the previously expected year-on-year decline of only around 2 percent from November 2019, Stabilus S.A. ("Stabilus", ISIN LU1066226637) considers the forecast for the 2020 fiscal year published at that time to be no longer achievable. As a consequence of the significant reduction in economic activity, revenue in FY2020 is currently expected to fall below the previously forecast level of 970 to 990 million euros and the adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be below the previous expectation of 15 percent. In light of the dynamics of the global developments in connection with COVID-19, a more precise forecast of revenue and adjusted EBIT margin can only be given at a later point in time.
# End of ad hoc announcement #
Investor Contact:
Press Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus S.A.
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 286 770 1
|Fax:
|+352 286 770 99
|E-mail:
|info.lu@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|LU1066226637
|WKN:
|A113Q5
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|999623
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
999623 17-March-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]