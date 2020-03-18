DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
2020. március 18., szerda, 15:37
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 11 March 2020 until and including 17 March 2020, a number of 570,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 11 March 2020 until and including 17 March 2020 amounts to 570,000 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1000943 18.03.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]