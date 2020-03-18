DGAP-News: CEWE increases dividend for eleventh consecutive year
CEWE increases dividend for eleventh consecutive year
- Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of 2.00 euros per share
- Dividend yield of 1.9% on the basis of the 2019 year-end share price
- Turnover and profit targets for 2019 achieved
Oldenburg, 18 March 2020. The Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided in its meeting today to propose the eleventh consecutive dividend increase. After a business year 2019, which saw the Group achieving all its corporate targets, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 2.00 euros per share for the business year of 2019 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 10 June 2020 (dividend of previous year: 1.95 euros). "Our earning power and strong balance sheet enable us to raise our dividend in absolute terms for the eleventh consecutive year," explains Dr. Olaf Holzkämper, CFO of the CEWE-group. On the basis of the share price at the end of 2019 (105,80 euros), shareholders will be receiving a dividend yield of 1.9% with the dividend proposed.
Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
Financial schedule
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. In terms of their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they entrust the company with around 2.4 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for the online printing market, which is still new. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, CEWE-PRINT.de, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.
The CEWE Group has a staff of more than 4,000 employees and operates in more than 20 countries. Group sales rose to 714.9 million euros in 2019. CEWE is listed on the SDAX.
More information is available at company.cewe.de.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1001039
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1001039 18.03.2020
