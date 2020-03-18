



DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA





/ Key word(s): Dividend













CEWE increases dividend for eleventh consecutive year

















18.03.2020 / 15:34









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CEWE increases dividend for eleventh consecutive year

- Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of 2.00 euros per share

- Dividend yield of 1.9% on the basis of the 2019 year-end share price

- Turnover and profit targets for 2019 achieved

Oldenburg, 18 March 2020. The Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided in its meeting today to propose the eleventh consecutive dividend increase. After a business year 2019, which saw the Group achieving all its corporate targets, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 2.00 euros per share for the business year of 2019 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 10 June 2020 (dividend of previous year: 1.95 euros). "Our earning power and strong balance sheet enable us to raise our dividend in absolute terms for the eleventh consecutive year," explains Dr. Olaf Holzkämper, CFO of the CEWE-group. On the basis of the share price at the end of 2019 (105,80 euros), shareholders will be receiving a dividend yield of 1.9% with the dividend proposed.



CEWE achieves turnover and profit targets for 2019



CEWE reached its corporate targets for the financial year of 2019. Preliminary calculations show an increase in turnover of 10.1%, to 714.9 million euros, which exceeds the 2019 sales target in the range of 675 million to 710 million euros (turnover in 2018: 649.3 million euros). Operative earnings (EBIT) increased to 57.8 million euros (2018: 55.7 million euros), thus clearly reaching the top end of the 2019 EBIT target corridor of 51-58 million euros. At the same time, earnings even took account of previously announced expenses and accruals in the amount of around 5 million euros for the business segment Commercial Online-Print.



CEWE will present full, audited annual financial statements at the annual report and analysts" press conference to be held on 26 March 2020.





Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Axel Weber (Investor Relations)



Tel.: 0441 / 404 - 2288, Fax: 0441 / 404 - 421, email: IR@cewe.de

Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,

cewe-print.de , viaprinto.de , saxoprint.de, laser-line.de

The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.

Financial schedule



(insofar as already scheduled)





26.03.2020 CEWE Annual Report and analysts" press conference



26.03.2020 Publication of the 2019 Annual Report



26.03.2020 Press release on the Annual Report and analysts" press conference



12.05.2020 Publication of the 2020 Q1 interim communication



12.05.2020 Press release on Q1 2020



10.06.2020 Annual General Meeting, Weser-Ems-Halle, Oldenburg



10.06.2020 Press release on the 2020 AGM



06.08.2020 Publication of the 2020 HY1 interim report



06.08.2020 Press release on 2020 HY1



22.09.2020 2020 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference



23.09.2020 2020 Baader Investment Conference



12.11.2020 Publication of the 2020 Q3 interim communication



12.11.2020 Press release on Q3 2020



16.11.2020 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt



About CEWE



The CEWE Group is Europe"s leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. In terms of their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they entrust the company with around 2.4 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for the online printing market, which is still new. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, CEWE-PRINT.de, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.

The CEWE Group has a staff of more than 4,000 employees and operates in more than 20 countries. Group sales rose to 714.9 million euros in 2019. CEWE is listed on the SDAX.

More information is available at company.cewe.de.