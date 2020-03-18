





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE





CompuGroup Medical SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















18.03.2020 / 16:23







CompuGroup Medical SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 25, 2020Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht.de.jsp Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 25, 2020Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht.en.jsp Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 25, 2020Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht.de.jsp Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 25, 2020Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht.en.jsp

























