DGAP-AFR: CompuGroup Medical SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. március 18., szerda, 16:23







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






CompuGroup Medical SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








18.03.2020 / 16:23



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CompuGroup Medical SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020

Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht.de.jsp


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020

Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht.en.jsp

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020

Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht.de.jsp


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020

Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht.en.jsp













18.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1001109  18.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1001109&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum