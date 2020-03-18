



Siltronic AG: Siltronic AG postpones Annual General Meeting

















18.03.2020 / 16:21









Press Release



Siltronic AG



Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4



81737 Munich



Germany

www.siltronic.com

Siltronic AG postpones Annual General Meeting



Germany, Munich, March 18, 2020 - Siltronic AG is postponing its Annual General Meeting, previously scheduled for April 23, 2020 in Munich.

This decision comes against the background of the rapidly spreading infection with the corona virus (SARS-CoV-2).

In this situation, the health of the shareholders and of Siltronic employees and service providers involved in the organization of the Annual General Meeting has absolute priority. Siltronic AG intends to help stem the spread of the corona virus by avoiding events with large numbers of participants.

As a result of the cancellation of the Annual General Meeting for the originally planned date, the resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit 2019 and the payment of the dividend, among other things, has been postponed.

The Annual General Meeting is to be scheduled for a new date within the period of eight months of the current financial year as required by stock corporation law. Siltronic AG will inform its shareholders and the public in a timely manner about its further planning.

Contact:

Petra Müller



Head of Investor Relations & Communications



Tel: +49 (0)89 8564 3133



E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com

Company profile:

Siltronic is one of the world"s largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smartphones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,600 people and is a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard). Siltronic shares are included in the MDAX and TecDAX.