Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








18.03.2020 / 16:29




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Thomas
Nachname(n): Lindner

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299006ZIILJ6VJVSJ32 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000TLX1005


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
25,598675 EUR 102394,70 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
25,5987 EUR 102394,7000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-03-16; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Frankfurt a.M. - Deutsche Börse - FWB - Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.talanx.com





 
