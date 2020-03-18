DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Hamburg, March 18, 2020

Aurubis AG: Share buyback - Aurubis AG passes resolution to purchase a volume of up to EUR 200 million of its own shares

Today, the Executive Board of Aurubis AG (ISIN DE0006766504) (the "company") passed a resolution, exercising the authorization granted by the shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting on March 1, 2018 to purchase and use the company"s own shares, to purchase up to 4,495,672 company shares (equivalent to up to approximately 10 % of the company"s existing share capital) in multiple tranches via the stock exchange, up to a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 200 million. The company"s own shares purchased in this way shall be used for purposes permitted by the authorization issued by the shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting on March 1, 2018. The buyback program shall begin on March 19, 2020 and conclude at the end of September 17, 2021 at the latest. The company intends to purchase EUR 60 million in shares in the first tranche starting March 19, 2020. The company"s purchase of its own shares serves to create treasury stock for possible acquisitions or future financing needs.