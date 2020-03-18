DGAP-AFR: TeamViewer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

TeamViewer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








TeamViewer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020

Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/German/1/investor-relations.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020

Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/English/1/investor-relations.html













Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG

Jahnstraße 30

73037 Göppingen

Germany
Internet: teamviewer.com





 
