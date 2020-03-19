DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Kindermann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
50.00 EUR 25000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
50.00 EUR 25000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-18; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
