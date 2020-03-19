DGAP-Adhoc: PNE AG: PNE plans to expand its own operations to up to 500 MW by the end of 2023
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Publication of an insider information according to Art. 17 EU-Market-Abuse-Regulation (MAR)
PNE AG: PNE plans to expand its own operations to up to 500 MW by the end of 2023
The results of the 2019 financial year and the liquidity level of around euro 112 million in the Group at the end of 2019 contributed to the decision by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of PNE AG. In 2019, PNE Group achieved EBITDA of approx. euro 31.6 million and EBIT of approx. euro 19.0 million. The guidance for Group EBITDA of euro 25 to 30 million and the guidance for the Group EBIT of euro 15 to 20 million in the 2019 fiscal year were both achieved and slightly exceeded as regards EBITDA.
