MBB SE resolves share buyback program and plans to increase dividend

MBB SE resolves share buyback program and plans to increase dividend


18-March-2020 / 19:04 CET/CEST


Berlin, 18 March 2020 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, today decided to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2019 to acquire own shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 AktG. The company intends to buy back up to 594,075 own shares with a maximum volume of €3.0 million at a price of up to €55.0 per share via the stock exchange starting from 20 March 2020. The share buyback program will end on 30 June 2020 and the acquired shares will be used as acquisition currency or for other purposes approved by the Annual General Meeting.



The 2019 fiscal year was very successful for MBB. According to preliminary figures, revenues rose by 16.9% to €592.1 million and adjusted EBITDA by 24.0% to €67.6 million. At €2.95, adjusted earnings per share were 20.4% higher than in the previous year. Before adjustments, earnings per share amounted to €4.44. The total liquidity of the MBB group rose to €340.2 million at the end of 2019, which corresponds to a net liquidity of € 249.8 million.



In view of the high liquidity, the Board of MBB intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting an increase in the dividend for the 2019 financial year to €0.70 per share. However, due to the current restrictions caused by the spread of the coronavirus, the Annual General Meeting will not be able to take place in May as originally planned. As soon as a new date for the Annual General Meeting has been set, it will be published on www.mbb.com.


 



Language: English
Company: MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Strasse 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
