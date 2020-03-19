DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE resolves share buyback program and plans to increase dividend
2020. március 18., szerda, 19:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Dividend
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
Berlin, 18 March 2020 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, today decided to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2019 to acquire own shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 AktG. The company intends to buy back up to 594,075 own shares with a maximum volume of €3.0 million at a price of up to €55.0 per share via the stock exchange starting from 20 March 2020. The share buyback program will end on 30 June 2020 and the acquired shares will be used as acquisition currency or for other purposes approved by the Annual General Meeting.
The 2019 fiscal year was very successful for MBB. According to preliminary figures, revenues rose by 16.9% to €592.1 million and adjusted EBITDA by 24.0% to €67.6 million. At €2.95, adjusted earnings per share were 20.4% higher than in the previous year. Before adjustments, earnings per share amounted to €4.44. The total liquidity of the MBB group rose to €340.2 million at the end of 2019, which corresponds to a net liquidity of € 249.8 million.
In view of the high liquidity, the Board of MBB intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting an increase in the dividend for the 2019 financial year to €0.70 per share. However, due to the current restrictions caused by the spread of the coronavirus, the Annual General Meeting will not be able to take place in May as originally planned. As soon as a new date for the Annual General Meeting has been set, it will be published on www.mbb.com.
MBB SE
Executive Management
Chairman of the Board
Court of Registration
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1001225
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1001225 18-March-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]