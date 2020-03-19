DGAP-News: Westwing ends FY 2019 with 949,000 Active Customers; double-digit, profitable growth in the fourth quarter
2020. március 19., csütörtök, 08:00
Westwing ends FY 2019 with 949,000 Active Customers;
Munich, March 19, 2020 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home and Living eCommerce in Europe, today announces the preliminary results for the financial year of 2019.
Westwing ended the financial year of 2019 with a solid fourth quarter, which returned to profitable growth of 12% year-over-year (at EUR 88m revenue) and 3% Adj EBITDA (at EUR 3m). The return to double-digit growth was based on continued strong customer loyalty as well as operational improvements. Westwing successfully scaled up marketing and offered customers a strong seasonal offering in the second half of 2019. As a result, the number of active customers increased by 23,000 to 949,000 in Q4.
Full year 2019 financials were affected by the weaknesses of the first half of the year. Revenue increased by 5% to EUR 267m (FY 2018: EUR 254m) and Adj EBITDA margin was -4% (FY 2018: 1%). While these results are below Westwing"s ambition level, the second half of the year showed clear improvements based on solving most of the underlying problems of the weaknesses in the first half of the year:
"We were able to finish the year 2019 strong. While the first half of the year was marked by challenges, our team has solved the underlying issues step-by-step based on thorough execution as well as complexity reduction throughout our business", says CEO Stefan Smalla. "How our team has reacted has demonstrated that building the company we envision is in our own hands, and the opportunity ahead of us remains significant. In the current COVID-19 situation, we are focused primarily on the well-being of our team, partners, and customers - we are well prepared and are taking any action necessary."
Westwing expects revenue growth of 5-10% in 2020 and Adj EBITDA moderately better than 2019, returning to profitability by 2021. This outlook is subject to the further development of the COVID-19 situation.
Westwing"s annual report FY2019 will be available on March 27, 2020. For further information, please visit Westwing"s investor relations website at: www.ir.westwing.com
Note: All figures are preliminary and unaudited.
About Westwing
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 550 544 377
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
|WKN:
|A2N4H0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1001197
