Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Biofrontera AG







Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Biofrontera AG
Street: Hemmelrather Weg 201
Postal code: 51377
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft
City of registered office, country: Düsseldorf, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Lang & Schwarz Broker GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

16 March 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 7.13 % 2.78 % 9.91 % 44849365
Previous notification 0.02 % 8.33 % 8.35 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006046113
3196196 % 7.13 %
Total 3196196 7.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Subscription right on mandatory convertible bond 2020/2024 30.11.2024 until 18.11.2024 Physical 473882 1.06 %
Subscription right on mandatory convertible bond 2020/2026 30.11.2026 until 17.11.2026 Physical 772321 1.72 %
      Total 1246203 2.78 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Lang & Schwarz Broker GmbH 7.13 % % 9.91 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

18 March 2020














Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG

Hemmelrather Weg 201

51377 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.biofrontera.com





 
