1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Biofrontera AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Hemmelrather Weg 201
PLZ: 51377
Ort: Leverkusen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Düsseldorf, Deutschland

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Lang & Schwarz Broker GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

16.03.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 7,13 % 2,78 % 9,91 % 44849365
letzte Mitteilung 0,02 % 8,33 % 8,35 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0006046113
3196196 % 7,13 %
Summe 3196196 7,13 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
























Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Bezugsrecht auf Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung 2020/2024 30.11.2024 bis 18.11.2024 Physisch 473882 1,06 %
Bezugsrecht auf Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung 2020/2026 30.11.2026 bis 17.11.2026 Physisch 772321 1,72 %
      Summe 1246203 2,78 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Lang & Schwarz Broker GmbH 7,13 % % 9,91 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

18.03.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
