





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















19.03.2020 / 12:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Strecker



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DEUTZ AG





b) LEI

5299005DETTV58V2PP63



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006305006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.746 EUR





598.628 EUR



2.742 EUR





9890.394 EUR



2.748 EUR





599.064 EUR



2.75 EUR





1149.5 EUR



2.752 EUR





1846.592 EUR



2.754 EUR





1977.372 EUR



2.756 EUR





600.808 EUR



2.758 EUR





601.244 EUR



2.76 EUR





601.68 EUR



2.762 EUR





602.116 EUR



2.764 EUR





602.552 EUR



2.766 EUR





602.988 EUR



2.768 EUR





603.424 EUR



2.77 EUR





603.86 EUR



2.772 EUR





632.016 EUR



2.774 EUR





1553.44 EUR



2.744 EUR





598.192 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

2.7516 EUR





23663.8700 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-18; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



