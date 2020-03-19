DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english

2020. március 19., csütörtök, 12:03















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








19.03.2020 / 12:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Strecker

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEUTZ AG


b) LEI

5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)























































































Price(s) Volume(s)
2.746 EUR 598.628 EUR
2.742 EUR 9890.394 EUR
2.748 EUR 599.064 EUR
2.75 EUR 1149.5 EUR
2.752 EUR 1846.592 EUR
2.754 EUR 1977.372 EUR
2.756 EUR 600.808 EUR
2.758 EUR 601.244 EUR
2.76 EUR 601.68 EUR
2.762 EUR 602.116 EUR
2.764 EUR 602.552 EUR
2.766 EUR 602.988 EUR
2.768 EUR 603.424 EUR
2.77 EUR 603.86 EUR
2.772 EUR 632.016 EUR
2.774 EUR 1553.44 EUR
2.744 EUR 598.192 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.7516 EUR 23663.8700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-18; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



58177  19.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum