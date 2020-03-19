DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Corporate Action
Medios AG acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital
Berlin, 19 March 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios") today signed a purchase agreement to acquire Kölsche Blister GmbH. This will expand Medios" business model with the service of patient-specific blistering. Kölsche Blister GmbH generated sales of EUR 14.3 million and a slightly negative EBT* in the financial year 2019. This will be reflected proportionately in the Medios Group"s income statement for the 2020 financial year. The purchase price for Kölsche Blister GmbH amounts to EUR 3 million and will be paid half each in the form of Medios shares and cash. The new shares to be issued will be created from authorized capital in a capital increase in kind excluding subscription rights. As a result, the share capital of Medios AG will be increased from EUR 14,564,019 to EUR 14,628,590.
Medios today signed a contract for a syndicated loan in the form of two facilities totaling EUR 62.5 million. This will enable Medios to finance future growth and to make further acquisitions if required. The initial variable interest rate of the loan is equal to EURIBOR plus a margin of 1.50 and 1.25% p.a. respectively. Both facilities will mature on 30 December 2022 with an extension option for two years. The Medios Group has provided collateral for both facilities in line with market conditions.
* EBT is calculated as "earnings after taxes" less the item "taxes on income and profit".
Notifying person: Matthias Gärtner, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).
