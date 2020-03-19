DGAP-News: Medios AG acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital to finance growth and possible future acquisitions
2020. március 19., csütörtök, 13:05
Press Release
Medios AG acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital to finance growth and possible future acquisitions
Berlin, 19 March 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios") today signed a purchase agreement to acquire Kölsche Blister GmbH. This will expand Medios" business model with the service of patient-specific blistering, the patient-related repackaging of finished pharmaceuticals on individual request. In addition, Medios today signed a contract for a syndicated loan led by Deutsche Bank AG in the amount of EUR 62.5 million. The loan is intended to enable Medios to finance future growth and to make further acquisitions if requested.
Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: "Thanks to the integration of Kölsche Blister GmbH into the Medios Group, we will in future be able not only to guarantee more safety for patients through patient-specific manufacturing and portioning of high-priced medications, but also to contribute to cost reduction. Moreover, Kölsche Blister GmbH, like Medios, follows the highest international quality standards as a GMP-certified manufacturer. This further strengthens our reputation as a leading competence partner for independent specialised pharmacies."
Kölsche Blister GmbH supplies pharmacies with blistered finished pharmaceuticals. In the 2019 financial year, the Cologne-based company generated sales of EUR 14.3 million with slightly negative results. The purchase price for the acquisition of the company amounts to EUR 3 million and will be paid half each in the form of Medios shares and cash. The new shares to be issued will be created from authorized capital in a capital increase in kind excluding subscription rights. As a result, the share capital of Medios AG will be increased from EUR 14,564,019 to EUR 14,628,590.
Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: "With the acquisition of Kölsche Blister GmbH, we are expanding our business model with an attractive service and cover a further component in the Specialty Pharma supply chain. Thanks to this perfect complement we will see some synergy effects in the medium term. Taking out the loan gives us additional flexibility to further promote organic growth and to continue to benefit from the consolidation of the pharmaceutical market through possible further acquisitions in the future."
-------------------
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).
Contact
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Friedrichstraße 113a
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1001543
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1001543 19.03.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]