



DGAP-News: Medios AG





/ Key word(s): Takeover/Corporate Action













Medios AG acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital to finance growth and possible future acquisitions

















19.03.2020 / 13:05









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Medios AG acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital to finance growth and possible future acquisitions

Expansion of Medios" business model through patient-specific blistering



Strengthening Medios" position as a leading competence partner for independent specialised pharmacies



Berlin, 19 March 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios") today signed a purchase agreement to acquire Kölsche Blister GmbH. This will expand Medios" business model with the service of patient-specific blistering, the patient-related repackaging of finished pharmaceuticals on individual request. In addition, Medios today signed a contract for a syndicated loan led by Deutsche Bank AG in the amount of EUR 62.5 million. The loan is intended to enable Medios to finance future growth and to make further acquisitions if requested.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: "Thanks to the integration of Kölsche Blister GmbH into the Medios Group, we will in future be able not only to guarantee more safety for patients through patient-specific manufacturing and portioning of high-priced medications, but also to contribute to cost reduction. Moreover, Kölsche Blister GmbH, like Medios, follows the highest international quality standards as a GMP-certified manufacturer. This further strengthens our reputation as a leading competence partner for independent specialised pharmacies."

Kölsche Blister GmbH supplies pharmacies with blistered finished pharmaceuticals. In the 2019 financial year, the Cologne-based company generated sales of EUR 14.3 million with slightly negative results. The purchase price for the acquisition of the company amounts to EUR 3 million and will be paid half each in the form of Medios shares and cash. The new shares to be issued will be created from authorized capital in a capital increase in kind excluding subscription rights. As a result, the share capital of Medios AG will be increased from EUR 14,564,019 to EUR 14,628,590.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: "With the acquisition of Kölsche Blister GmbH, we are expanding our business model with an attractive service and cover a further component in the Specialty Pharma supply chain. Thanks to this perfect complement we will see some synergy effects in the medium term. Taking out the loan gives us additional flexibility to further promote organic growth and to continue to benefit from the consolidation of the pharmaceutical market through possible further acquisitions in the future."

-------------------

About Medios AG



Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios" aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

Contact



Kirchhoff Consult AG



Nikolaus Hammerschmidt



Borselstraße 20



22765 Hamburg



Germany



Phone: +49 40 60918618



Fax: +49 40 60918660



E-mail: nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de



www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer



This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.