Hiermit gibt die PAION AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26.03.2020

Ort: https://www.paion.com/de/medien-und-investoren/investorcenter/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26.03.2020

Ort: https://www.paion.com/medien-und-investoren/investorcenter/finanzberichte/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: PAION AG

Martinstr. 10-12

52062 Aachen

Deutschland
Internet: www.paion.com





 
