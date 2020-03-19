





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Grace Beteiligungs GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Sebastian

Last name(s):

Grabmaier

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH





b) LEI

391200Z2RMF60TH84G98



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A2YN1M1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.80 EUR





16000.00 EUR



0.80 EUR





8000.00 EUR



0.805 EUR





8050.00 EUR



0.7995 EUR





7995.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.8009 EUR





40045.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-18; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



