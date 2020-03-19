DGAP-DD: Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH english

2020. március 19., csütörtök, 17:49















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








19.03.2020 / 17:47




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Grabmaier
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH


b) LEI

391200Z2RMF60TH84G98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2YN1M1


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
0.80 EUR 16000.00 EUR
0.80 EUR 8000.00 EUR
0.805 EUR 8050.00 EUR
0.7995 EUR 7995.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.8009 EUR 40045.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-18; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH

Kormoranweg 1

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.jungdms.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



58231  19.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum