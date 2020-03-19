DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Financing





Nanogate Expects Significant Negative Effects From the Coronavirus Pandemic and Applies for Financial Aid from KfW Promotional Bank

Göttelborn, Germany, March 19, 2020. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, is expecting the coronavirus pandemic to have significant negative effects on sales, earnings and liquidity in the 2020 fiscal year. To ensure the continued existence of the Group, Nanogate is applying for financial aid from the promotional bank KfW and is planning considerable cost cutting, including government-subsidized short-time work.

It is not yet possible to assess the full extent of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Nanogate"s sales, earnings and liquidity. At the same time, the Management Board assumes that sales and EBITDA in the 2020 fiscal year will fall significantly below the figures from 2019 (see publication of the preliminary, as-yet unaudited figures for 2019 from March 17, 2020) and that the liquidity situation will become even tighter. The expected decline in sales will mostly result from production stops from automotive manufacturers and flagging sales for nearly all customers and products. Nanogate is thus applying for financial aid from the promotional bank KfW in order to ensure the continued existence of the Group. In addition, personnel and material costs are to be cut considerably, for example through the announcement of government-subsidized short-time work and limited employment of temporary workers. Temporary plant closures can also not be ruled out.

The Management Board is constantly, extensively monitoring the situation and will adopt further measures if necessary. Nanogate will inform the capital market, as required by law, about further developments.

Reporting party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.

