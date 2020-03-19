DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens sets course for establishing next generation of management
2020. március 19., csütörtök, 19:26
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, March 19, 2020
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Siemens sets course for establishing next generation of management
Effective immediately, Joe Kaeser will, in addition to his current duties, assume responsibility within the Managing Board for Siemens Energy, including Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Christian Bruch, who is Executive Vice President of Linde plc and CEO of Linde Engineering, has been appointed to be the new CEO of the Gas and Power Operating Company and designated CEO of Siemens Energy, effective May 1, 2020. Effective the same day, Maria Ferraro has been appointed to be new CFO of Gas and Power and designated CFO of Siemens Energy. Michael Sen and Klaus Patzak are leaving the company by mutual agreement. Spinoff and public listing of Siemens Energy at end of September 2020 are on schedule and pursued without change.
Contact:
Sabine Reichel
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
+49 (0) 89-636-32474
investorrelations@siemens.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 636-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 636-1332474
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@siemens.com
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007236101
|WKN:
|723610
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1002453
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1002453 19-March-2020 CET/CEST
