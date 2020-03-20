DGAP-News: MBB SE: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG

The German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP) has determined that the consolidated financial statements of MBB SE, Berlin, as at 31 December 2017 are incorrect:



In the consolidated income statement for the 2017 fiscal year of MBB SE, Berlin, consolidated earnings before taxes are shown approximately EUR 29.5 million too high, as costs in connection with the majority shareholding reduction within the scope of IFRS 10.23 in the course of the IPO of the subsidiary Aumann AG, Beelen, in March 2017 were not recognised as an expense but deducted directly from equity as transaction costs (IAS 39.9). Approximately EUR 28.0 million of this amount relates primarily to compensation to management and employees that did not meet the requirements of IAS 32.35 and IAS 32.37 for recognition in equity. Further costs of around EUR 1.5 million were attributable to the listing of shares already issued in accordance with IAS 32.35 and IAS 32.38.

 



Language: English
