2020. március 19., csütörtök





Grammer decides to halt production at its European locations


19-March-2020 / 21:10 CET/CEST


Amberg, March 19, 2020 - As a result of the corona pandemic spreading in Europe, major car manufacturers have announced a temporary halt of their production. For this reason, the Executive Board of the automotive supplier Grammer AG (WKN: 589540 / ISIN: DE0005895403) has decided today to reduce or stop the production at its European locations from the beginning of next week. Production will be maintained at locations that supply customers outside Europe or commercial vehicle manufacturers according to their demands.



In view of the current spread of the Corona pandemic, the economic effects on Grammer can neither be adequately determined nor reliably quantified at present.



Language: English
