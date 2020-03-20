DGAP-Adhoc: Grammer decides to halt production at its European locations
2020. március 19., csütörtök, 21:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Market Report
Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR Grammer AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)
- Grammer decides to halt production at its European locations
Amberg, March 19, 2020 - As a result of the corona pandemic spreading in Europe, major car manufacturers have announced a temporary halt of their production. For this reason, the Executive Board of the automotive supplier Grammer AG (WKN: 589540 / ISIN: DE0005895403) has decided today to reduce or stop the production at its European locations from the beginning of next week. Production will be maintained at locations that supply customers outside Europe or commercial vehicle manufacturers according to their demands.
In view of the current spread of the Corona pandemic, the economic effects on Grammer can neither be adequately determined nor reliably quantified at present.
Grammer AG
Contact:
GRAMMER AG
Boris Mutius
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200
investor-relations@grammer.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-1000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1002501
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1002501 19-March-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]