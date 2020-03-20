DGAP-DD: Krones AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








20.03.2020 / 07:22




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Ricker

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG


b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
42.58 EUR 34064.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
42.58 EUR 34064 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-19; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix
MIC: XQTX














Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
