Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Strong impact of corona virus expected on revenues and earnings


20-March-2020 / 08:58 CET/CEST


Hamburg, 20 March 2020



Strong impact of corona virus expected on revenues and earnings



Due to the unforeseeable progress of the Corona pandemic and the currently unforeseeable resulting effects on the world economy, global trade flows and HHLA"s customers, there is currently a very high degree of uncertainty. In this environment, a reliable forecast for business development in 2020 is not possible. However, on the basis of current knowledge and taking into account a weak start to the year compared with the previous year, HHLA assumes in its forecast for the financial year 2020 that revenues and operating result (EBIT) will strongly fall below the figures achieved in the previous year. This is primarily due to the possible temporarily sharp declines in container throughput and transport. The exact extent to which the previous year"s results will not be achieved cannot be reliably estimated at present.



Even taking into account the great uncertainty, the Management Board assumes, on the basis of the currently possible assessments for the financial year 2020, that HHLA"s liquidity will be sufficient to meet its due payment obligations at all times, despite the pandemic-induced burdens.



