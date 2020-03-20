DGAP-News: Successful 2019 financial year for First Sensor

Successful 2019 financial year for First Sensor








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Successful 2019 financial year for First Sensor



- Sales of EUR 161.3 million as expected at the lower end of the guidance range



- Adjusted EBIT margin of 8.4 percent just within the target range despite the less favourable market environment



- Guidance for the 2020 financial year under the influence of Corona



The First Sensor Group has successfully concluded the 2019 financial year. Despite the less favourable market environment, sales amounted to EUR 161.3 million, which corresponds to growth of 3.9 percent. The operating result (EBIT), adjusted for transaction costs in connection with the merger with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG, increased by 10.1 percent to EUR 13.5 million, the EBIT margin reached 8.4 percent. Both the revenue and earnings targets were therefore met, despite the increasingly challenging economic environment.



For fiscal year 2020, the Management Board expects that the novel infectious disease COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the global economy. The company cannot escape this influence. Subject to a further intensification of the economic impact, First Sensor therefore expects revenues of between EUR 145 and 155 million in 2020. Due to the lower sales level, an adjusted EBIT margin - before expenses for the merger with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG - of 3.0 to 6.0 percent is expected.



The complete consolidated financial statements will be published on March 25, 2020.



About First Sensor AG

Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.



Disclaimer

Statements in this report relating to future developments are based on a prudent estimate of future events. Actual events of the company may deviate significantly from planned events, as they depend on a large number of market and economic factors, some of which are outside of the company"s control.

