DGAP-News: Successful 2019 financial year for First Sensor
2020. március 20., péntek, 10:52
Successful 2019 financial year for First Sensor
- Sales of EUR 161.3 million as expected at the lower end of the guidance range
- Adjusted EBIT margin of 8.4 percent just within the target range despite the less favourable market environment
- Guidance for the 2020 financial year under the influence of Corona
The First Sensor Group has successfully concluded the 2019 financial year. Despite the less favourable market environment, sales amounted to EUR 161.3 million, which corresponds to growth of 3.9 percent. The operating result (EBIT), adjusted for transaction costs in connection with the merger with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG, increased by 10.1 percent to EUR 13.5 million, the EBIT margin reached 8.4 percent. Both the revenue and earnings targets were therefore met, despite the increasingly challenging economic environment.
For fiscal year 2020, the Management Board expects that the novel infectious disease COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the global economy. The company cannot escape this influence. Subject to a further intensification of the economic impact, First Sensor therefore expects revenues of between EUR 145 and 155 million in 2020. Due to the lower sales level, an adjusted EBIT margin - before expenses for the merger with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG - of 3.0 to 6.0 percent is expected.
The complete consolidated financial statements will be published on March 25, 2020.
