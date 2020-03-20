DGAP-News: Viscom AG postpones publication of annual and consolidated financial statements and management reports

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hanover, 20 March 2020 - Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867), the European market leader for automated optical inspection systems in the electronics industry, announced that it would postpone publication of the annual report and the audited annual financial statements for 2019 (IFRS/HGB).



This delay is required in order to make changes to the forecast for the current financial year on account of the major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Viscom Group"s operations.



In light of current developments, Viscom AG"s Supervisory Board and Management have decided to critically review this section of the annual report, the separate and consolidated financial statements and the management reports and, where necessary, to revise these. This work requires additional time.



The annual report and the audited annual financial statements for 2019 are now expected to be released on 9 April 2020.



Postponing the annual report and the audited annual financial statements for 2019 will not have any other effect on the financial calendar for the current financial year that has already been published.





Any forecasts, expectations or statements concerning the future included in this release may be subject to risks or uncertainties. We thus cannot guarantee that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Actual results and performance may differ significantly from the expectations and assumptions expressed here. Factors that may result in these differences include changes to the general economic environment and the competitive situation, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations and changes to national and international legislation. The company is not obliged to update the statements included in this release.






Contact:

Viscom AG

Investor Relations

Anna Borkowski

Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15

30455 Hannover

Tel.: +49-511-94996-861

Fax: +49-511-94996-555

investor.relations@viscom.de













