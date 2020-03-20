DGAP-News: Viscom AG postpones publication of annual and consolidated financial statements and management reports
2020. március 20., péntek, 12:33
Viscom AG postpones publication of annual and consolidated financial statements and management reports
Hanover, 20 March 2020 - Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867), the European market leader for automated optical inspection systems in the electronics industry, announced that it would postpone publication of the annual report and the audited annual financial statements for 2019 (IFRS/HGB).
This delay is required in order to make changes to the forecast for the current financial year on account of the major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Viscom Group"s operations.
In light of current developments, Viscom AG"s Supervisory Board and Management have decided to critically review this section of the annual report, the separate and consolidated financial statements and the management reports and, where necessary, to revise these. This work requires additional time.
The annual report and the audited annual financial statements for 2019 are now expected to be released on 9 April 2020.
Postponing the annual report and the audited annual financial statements for 2019 will not have any other effect on the financial calendar for the current financial year that has already been published.
Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Anna Borkowski
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-861
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom AG
|Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 861
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1002875
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1002875 20.03.2020
