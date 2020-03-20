DGAP-AFR: Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 09, 2020

Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 09, 2020

Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 09, 2020

Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 09, 2020

Address: https://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/













Language: English
Company: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15

30455 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
