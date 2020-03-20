DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Merz remains Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Merz remains Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG
- Martina Merz permanently appointed Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG
- Johannes Dietsch resigns from the Executive Board
- Dr. Klaus Keysberg takes over as Chief Financial Officer
The Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG today recommended the appointment of Martina Merz as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG for a three-year term effective April 1, 2020. Her delegation from the Supervisory Board will thus end. Merz will resign from the Supervisory Board accordingly.
The Personnel Committee also proposes that the Supervisory Board follow Johannes Dietsch"s request to resign from the Executive Board effective March 31, 2020. His successor as Chief Financial Officer will be Dr. Klaus Keysberg, who has already been a member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG since October 1, 2019. Keysberg, who holds a PhD in business administration, will remain responsible for the materials businesses in addition to his new role as Chief Financial Officer. Plant Technology will in future be the responsibility of Martina Merz.
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Peter Sauer
www.thyssenkrupp.com/en
