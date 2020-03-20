DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. március 20., péntek, 19:00







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG


/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]






Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








20.03.2020 / 19:00



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On March 20, 2020 Deutsche Bank AG filed the report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the website of Deutsche Bank AG https://www.db.com/ir/en/sec-filings-for-financial-results.htm.













20.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1003557  20.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1003557&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum