Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank will not call Additional Tier 1 Notes





20-March-2020 / 20:52 CET/CEST





Aareal Bank AG decided today that it will not exercise its option to call the "Euro 300,000,000 Perpetual Non-Cumulative Fixed to Reset Rate Additional Tier 1 Notes of 2014" (ISIN: DE000A1TNDK2, German Securities ID: A1TNDK - the "AT 1 Notes"). Aareal Bank issued the €300 million AT1 Notes in November 2014, with a 7.625 per cent coupon. The Bank would have been able to call the outstanding AT1 Notes on the first call date on 30 April 2020. The decision reflects the Bank"s strategy of evaluating all call decisions regarding securities, incorporating economic aspects alongside considerations of market conditions as well as the current and future regulatory value of the respective capital instruments.









Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations

