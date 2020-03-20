DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank will not call Additional Tier 1 Notes

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Bond


Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank will not call Additional Tier 1 Notes


20-March-2020 / 20:52 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aareal Bank will not call Additional Tier 1 Notes

Aareal Bank AG decided today that it will not exercise its option to call the "Euro 300,000,000 Perpetual Non-Cumulative Fixed to Reset Rate Additional Tier 1 Notes of 2014" (ISIN: DE000A1TNDK2, German Securities ID: A1TNDK - the "AT 1 Notes"). Aareal Bank issued the €300 million AT1 Notes in November 2014, with a 7.625 per cent coupon. The Bank would have been able to call the outstanding AT1 Notes on the first call date on 30 April 2020. The decision reflects the Bank"s strategy of evaluating all call decisions regarding securities, incorporating economic aspects alongside considerations of market conditions as well as the current and future regulatory value of the respective capital instruments.






Contact:

Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations







Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1003607





 
