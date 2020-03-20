DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank AG kündigt Additional Tier 1 Anleihe nicht

Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank AG kündigt Additional Tier 1 Anleihe nicht


Aareal Bank AG kündigt Additional Tier 1 Anleihe nicht

Die Aareal Bank AG hat heute beschlossen, ihre Option nicht wahrzunehmen, die "Euro 300,000,000 Perpetual Non-Cumulative Fixed to Reset Rate Additional Tier 1 Notes of 2014", ISIN DE000A1TNDK2, WKN A1TNDK, (die "AT1 Schuldverschreibungen") zu kündigen. Die AT1 Schuldverschreibungen mit einem Volumen von 300 Mio. € und einem Kupon von 7,625 Prozent waren von der Aareal Bank im November 2014 emittiert worden. Eine Kündigung der ausstehenden AT1 Schuldverschreibungen wäre erstmalig zum 30. April 2020 möglich gewesen. Die Entscheidung reflektiert die Strategie der Bank, Kündigungsentscheidungen von Wertpapieren sowohl auf ökonomischer Basis als auch unter Berücksichtigung von Marktbedingungen sowie des aktuellen und künftigen regulatorischen Werts der entsprechenden Kapitalinstrumente zu treffen.






Kontakt:

Jürgen Junginger, Leiter Investor Relations







Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-Mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indizes: MDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1003607





 
