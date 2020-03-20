DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank AG kündigt Additional Tier 1 Anleihe nicht
2020. március 20., péntek, 20:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Aareal Bank AG kündigt Additional Tier 1 Anleihe nicht
Kontakt:
Jürgen Junginger, Leiter Investor Relations
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-Mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indizes:
|MDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1003607
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1003607 20.03.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]