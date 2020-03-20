



Aareal Bank will not call Additional Tier 1 Notes

Wiesbaden, 20 March 2020 - Aareal Bank AG decided today that it will not exercise its option to call the "Euro 300,000,000 Perpetual Non-Cumulative Fixed to Reset Rate Additional Tier 1 Notes of 2014" (ISIN: DE000A1TNDK2, German Securities ID: A1TNDK - the "AT 1 Notes"). Aareal Bank issued the €300 million AT1 Notes in November 2014, with a 7.625 per cent coupon. The Bank would have been able to call the outstanding AT1 Notes on the first call date on 30 April 2020. The decision reflects the Bank"s strategy of evaluating all call decisions regarding securities, incorporating economic aspects alongside considerations of market conditions as well as the current and future regulatory value of the respective capital instruments.

Aareal Bank now has an annual right to call the AT1 Notes, with the next possible call date being 30 April 2021. Aareal Bank plans to service the AT1 Notes, in full, on the due date of 30 April 2020. As stipulated in the terms and conditions of the AT1 Notes, the coupon for the new interest period starting from May 2020 will be the then-prevailing reference interest rate (the one-year euro mid-market swap rate) plus 7.18 per cent per annum.

Your contact persons:





Sven Korndörffer



Phone: +49 611 348 2306

sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com





Christian Feldbrügge



Phone: +49 611 348 2280

christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com

Aareal Bank Group



Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX index, is the Group"s parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group"s two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group"s property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.