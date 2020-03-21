DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.







QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








20.03.2020 / 22:30



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 18, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 13 march 2020

Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO



Distribution in numbers































Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Contract for difference 5.464.539,00 5.319.739,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. In Cash
Ordinary share 16.378.104,00 18.489.756,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.  
Ordinary share 1.464.360,00 1.464.360,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery

 


Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 10,10 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 7,10 % 3,00 %
Voting rights 10,95 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8,01 % 2,94 %

 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=86322
















Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
