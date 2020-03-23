DGAP-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download













Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG

Tersteegenstrasse 30

40474 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag





 
