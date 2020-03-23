DGAP-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. március 23., hétfő, 09:00







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: bet-at-home.com AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






bet-at-home.com AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








23.03.2020 / 09:00



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die bet-at-home.com AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2020

Ort: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2020

Ort: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download













23.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: bet-at-home.com AG

Tersteegenstrasse 30

40474 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1003841  23.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1003841&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum