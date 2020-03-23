DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: CEO Mark Langer to leave HUGO BOSS AG on September 30, 2020

HUGO BOSS AG: CEO Mark Langer to leave HUGO BOSS AG on September 30, 2020


Metzingen, March 23, 2020. Chief Executive Officer Mark Langer will leave the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG with effect as of September 30, 2020. This has been agreed in best mutual consent between Mark Langer and the Company. In light of the current challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark Langer will act as a consultant after September 30, 2020 and thus support the Company until the end of the year.



The Supervisory Board will immediately focus on the search for a successor. The Company wishes to thank Mark Langer for the many years of successful work as member of the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG, both as Chief Financial Officer and, since 2016, as Chief Executive Officer.


