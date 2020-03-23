DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: CEO Mark Langer to leave HUGO BOSS AG on September 30, 2020
2020. március 23., hétfő, 08:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Metzingen, March 23, 2020. Chief Executive Officer Mark Langer will leave the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG with effect as of September 30, 2020. This has been agreed in best mutual consent between Mark Langer and the Company. In light of the current challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark Langer will act as a consultant after September 30, 2020 and thus support the Company until the end of the year.
The Supervisory Board will immediately focus on the search for a successor. The Company wishes to thank Mark Langer for the many years of successful work as member of the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG, both as Chief Financial Officer and, since 2016, as Chief Executive Officer.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Dieselstraße 12
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)712 394-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)712 394-80259
|E-mail:
|info@hugoboss.com
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHFF7
|WKN:
|A1PHFF
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1003831
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1003831 23-March-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]