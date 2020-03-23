DGAP-PVR: SPORTTOTAL AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Herr Rolf Elgeti, Deutschland, hat uns als persönlich haftender Gesellschafter der Obotritia Capital KGaA gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 20.03.2020 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 17.03.2020 über Folgendes informiert:

 
  • Die Investition dient der Umsetzung strategischer Ziele.

  • Der Meldepflichtige beabsichtigt innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte durch Erwerb oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen.

  • Der Meldepflichtige strebt keine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung von Verwaltungs-, Leitungs- und Aufsichtsorganen des Emittenten an.

  • Der Meldepflichtige strebt keine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der Gesellschaft, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik an.

  • Hinsichtlich der Herkunft der Mittel handelt es sich zu 100% um Eigenmittel, die der Meldepflichtige zur Finanzierung des Erwerbs der Stimmrechte eingesetzt hat.















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
